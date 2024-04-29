EODMU5 JMSDF Diving Operations

NAVAL BASE GUAM - U.S. Navy EOD Technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and members of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force EOD conduct diving operations as part of a 2-week bilateral engagement focused on operational interchangeability on Guam, April 23. Task Force 75 executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)



