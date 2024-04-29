Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admiral Aquilino hosts final all-hands call as USINDOPACOM commander

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivers remarks during his final all-hands call at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, May 2, prior to the upcoming USINDOPACOM change of command ceremony. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    This work, Admiral Aquilino hosts final all-hands call as USINDOPACOM commander [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    All Hands
    USINDOPACOM

