Admiral Aquilino hosts final all-hands call as USINDOPACOM commander

Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivers remarks during his final all-hands call at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, May 2, prior to the upcoming USINDOPACOM change of command ceremony. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

