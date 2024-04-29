Approximately 350 local high school students visit tables with the 155th Air Refueling Wing Airmen during an open hangar recruiting event on National Guard Air Base, Lincoln, Nebraska, May 1, 2024. Students came to the 155th ARW event which showcased different colleges, civilian employers and 40 different jobs offered at the Nebraska Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 16:42 Photo ID: 8375332 VIRIN: 240501-Z-FM865-1303 Resolution: 5610x3733 Size: 8.97 MB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 155th ARW Hosts Open Hangar Event [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jeremiah Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.