    155th ARW Hosts Open Hangar Event [Image 6 of 6]

    155th ARW Hosts Open Hangar Event

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Approximately 350 local high school students visit tables with the 155th Air Refueling Wing Airmen during an open hangar recruiting event on National Guard Air Base, Lincoln, Nebraska, May 1, 2024. Students came to the 155th ARW event which showcased different colleges, civilian employers and 40 different jobs offered at the Nebraska Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson)

    Nebraska National Guard
    National Guard
    Recruiting
    155th Air Refueling Wing

