    Pentagon Bring a Child To Work Day – Inspire 2 Aspire

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Washington Commanders participate in Bring A Child to Work Day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., April 25, 2024. Commanders Alumni player Josh Morgan, Mascot Major Tuddy, Command Force Cheerleaders Breanna Glass and Monica Galluccio pose with attendees.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 13:51
    Photo ID: 8374957
    VIRIN: 240501-A-A0122-1004
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 611.52 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Bring a Child To Work Day – Inspire 2 Aspire, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #DODKIDSDAY

