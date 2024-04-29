Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Bring a Child To Work Day – Inspire 2 Aspire

    Pentagon Bring a Child To Work Day – Inspire 2 Aspire

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Washington Commanders participate in Bring A Child to Work Day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., April 25, 2024. Mascot Major Tuddy, Command Force Cheerleaders Breanna Glass and Monica Galluccio pose with attendees.

    Date Posted: 05.01.2024
