    Groundbreaking ceremony for IRT construction of new school for Shoshone-Paiute Tribes [Image 15 of 21]

    Groundbreaking ceremony for IRT construction of new school for Shoshone-Paiute Tribes

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho National Guard participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at Duck Valley Reservation in Nevada on April 26, 2024 to celebrate the start of the construction of its new school, the Owyhee Combined School. The Idaho National Guard is working with the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes to provide engineers to perform the initial groundwork as part of its strong partnership with the tribes through the Innovative Readiness Training program.
    IRTs are U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) driven opportunities for servicemembers to work in our communities, performing deployment readiness tasks they simultaneously need to train on annually, creating a win-win for both Soldiers and Airmen and our communities. Tribal Chairman Brian Mason, Nevada's Governor Joe Lombardo, ECSD Superintendant CJ Anderson, Vice Principal Lynn John, Assemblywoman Alexis Hansen, as well as Idaho National Guard leadership and the local community, were in attendance. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 13:47
    Photo ID: 8374934
    VIRIN: 240426-Z-AY311-2985
    Resolution: 2400x1602
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Groundbreaking ceremony for IRT construction of new school for Shoshone-Paiute Tribes [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Innovative Readiness Training program
    U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)
    Shoshone-Paiute Tribes
    Duck Valley Reservation
    Owyhee Combined School

