Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) recently refinished a retired Douglas A-4M Skyhawk for historic display onboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. This collage showcases the refinishing process, beginning with the aircraft’s condition prior to being refinished, upper left corner, and ending with the fully refinished aircraft, bottom middle. Restoring the aircraft to its former glory was a unique experience for many FRCE artisans as the depot had not serviced an A-4 in over 20 years.
FRCE restores historic aircraft to former glory
