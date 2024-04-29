Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCE restores historic aircraft to former glory [Image 7 of 7]

    FRCE restores historic aircraft to former glory

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Samantha Fehr 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) recently refinished a retired Douglas A-4M Skyhawk for historic display onboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. This collage showcases the refinishing process, beginning with the aircraft’s condition prior to being refinished, upper left corner, and ending with the fully refinished aircraft, bottom middle. Restoring the aircraft to its former glory was a unique experience for many FRCE artisans as the depot had not serviced an A-4 in over 20 years.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 08:54
    Photo ID: 8374221
    VIRIN: 240307-N-KN454-2001
    Resolution: 1322x1511
    Size: 466.22 KB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE restores historic aircraft to former glory [Image 7 of 7], by Samantha Fehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FRCE restores historic aircraft to former glory

    TAGS

    NAVY
    NAVAIR
    SKYHAWK
    FRCE
    A-4
    COMFRC

