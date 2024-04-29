USAFE’s first Senior Combative Course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Wentworth, Senior Combatives Course student, aims his prop pistol at targets at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on April 11, 2024. The students were subjected to several tasks to test their reflexes and mental acuity. (Defense Media Activity photo by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

