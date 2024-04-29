2d TSB Spotlight: Christine Straus

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on Mrs. Christine Straus, International Relations Advisor, Special Programs Directorate, 2d Theater Signal Brigade.



Mrs. Straus is a critical asset to the brigade’s and battalions’ community outreach endeavors, providing expertise not only for Germany, but also Italy, Belgium and France events. She provided institutional knowledge of the Interoperability Cooperation Group (ICG) and thus ensures the continuity of the ICG effort.



As the International Relations Advisor, she coordinated the semiannual ICG meetings, working with her Bundeswehr counterparts and in close cooperation with POCs from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Operations Directorate, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, the 52d Strategic Signal Battalion and 102d Strategic Signal Battalion.



Additionally, Mrs. Straus was critical in the brigade’s efforts to establish a similar ICG partnership between the 2d Theater Signal Brigade and the French Digital and Cyber Support Brigade. Partnerships with the Bundeswehr CIS Services Command and French Digital and Cyber Support Brigade lay the foundation for achieving interoperability in exercises and real-life missions.



Mrs. Straus’ expertise and advice is vital to ensuring the continuation of outstanding our collaboration with our partners. (U.S. Army photo graphic by Candy Knight)

