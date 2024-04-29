SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 26, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Goddard, in green, pose for a photo after a community relations event hosted by the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance at Tank Beach during a scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 26. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8373653
|VIRIN:
|240426-N-OJ012-1434
|Resolution:
|4132x2755
|Size:
|991.97 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESL participates in Saipan beach cleanup [Image 4 of 4], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
