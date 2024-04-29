Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL participates in Saipan beach cleanup [Image 4 of 4]

    ESL participates in Saipan beach cleanup

    GUAM

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 26, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Goddard, in green, pose for a photo after a community relations event hosted by the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance at Tank Beach during a scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 26. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

