    Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen compete for the state’s Best Warrior [Image 11 of 11]

    Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen compete for the state’s Best Warrior

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Mireille Merilice 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Portrait of Staff Sgt. Brock Wilson, the 2024 Oklahoma Army National Guard Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. Wilson is an Oklahoma City resident serving in the 120th Medical Company (Area Support), 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 17:15
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen compete for the state&rsquo;s Best Warrior

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Army Best Squad Competition
    OKBWC24

