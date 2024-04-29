NAVSCIATTS Semester 24-3 Sports Day!

240430-N-TI567-1007 STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Partner nation security force professionals from Comoros, Germany, Thailand, and Suriname play basketball with NAVSCIATTS staff and instructors to commemorate the end of Semester 24-3.



NAVSCIATTS is an international training command operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of geographic combatant command theater security cooperation priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Angela K. Fry)

Date Taken: 04.30.2024
Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US