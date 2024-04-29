Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSCIATTS Semester 24-3 Sports Day [Image 7 of 9]

    NAVSCIATTS Semester 24-3 Sports Day

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Angela Fry 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    240430-N-TI567-1007 STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Partner nation security force professionals from Comoros, Germany, Thailand, and Suriname play basketball with NAVSCIATTS staff and instructors to commemorate the end of Semester 24-3.

    NAVSCIATTS is an international training command operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of geographic combatant command theater security cooperation priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Angela K. Fry)

    This work, NAVSCIATTS Semester 24-3 Sports Day [Image 9 of 9], by Angela Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Special Warfare Command

