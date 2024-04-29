Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s take off to support combat operations [Image 3 of 3]

    F-16s take off to support combat operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off from an undisclosed location, U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, April 13, 2024. The F-16 is deployed within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
