52nd FW hosts Third Air Force immersion tour

The Third Air Force commander and members of his senior staff visited the 52nd Fighter Wing, April 29, for the first time since the Numbered Air Force’s change of command on April 3.

During the visit, the 52nd FW leadership team briefed Maj. Gen. Moga on the wing’s support plan as an introduction to the base’s priorities surrounding partnership with NATO allies and deterrence capabilities.

“The partnership between the U.S. and Germany has been critical to United States Air Forces in Europe -- Air Forces Africa mission for decades,” said Moga. “It forms the foundation of NATO’s continued success, and it secures Europe in immeasurable ways. As we see increasing direct and indirect threats toward our Euro-Atlantic partners, strengthening our ties at the military, political and even personal levels will be vitally important to supporting freedom and democracy throughout the North Atlantic region.”

Following the briefing from 52nd FW senior leaders, Saber Airmen assigned to the 52nd Communications and Civil Engineering squadrons briefed the 3 AF leadership team on Project ArcWater.

Project ArcWater was the 2022 Spark Tank winner and has since been employed at multiple major commanders worldwide. Using only sunlight and water from the air, this innovation provides two main services: Clean electrical power and ultra-pure drinking water.



“Our Saber Nation Airmen are critical to executing the USAFE-AFAFRICA and U.S. Air Force missions,” said Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, 3 AF command chief master sergeant. “Our teams are innovative; they see challenges and devise solutions that can save the Air Force millions of dollars each year. Because of their efforts, our forces are more flexible and have the capacity to employ airpower anywhere in the world, at any time. The creativity and innovativeness of our Airmen never ceases to amaze and impress.”

In addition to the Project ArcWater presentation, Airmen assigned to 52nd Force Support Squadron led the 3 AF team in a tour of the contingency dorms. Contingency dorms are prepared to be used as lodging on short notice and can house up to four people per room. The dorms are used for transient forces, foreign nationals participating in exercises and restricted bed downs like those needed during COVID-19 for OPERATION Allies Refuge.

The 3 AF command team also had a luncheon with Airmen as an open forum to allow Airmen to ask questions and present concerns.

“Spangdahlem’s Airmen are the epitome of excellence in all we do,” said Moga. “From Project ArcWater to Agile Combat Employment to air base air defense and many other efforts, Saber Nation is focused on all the right things. They are a perfect example of how our advancements and innovations fortify USAFE-AFAFRICA’s readiness.”

The 3 AF issues directives to subordinate commands, acts on behalf of the USAFE commander as directed and ensures implementation and compliance with relevant policies and directives of the Department of Defense, Headquarters Air Force, and USAFE-AFAFRICA.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 09:43 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE