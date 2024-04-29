U.S. Air Force Colonel Jamil Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, addresses the crowd at a career summit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2024. The summit hosted multiple speakers who spoke on the subject of joining the civilian workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 04:12 Photo ID: 8371259 VIRIN: 240423-F-XR528-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 884.27 KB Location: DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts career summit [Image 3 of 3], by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.