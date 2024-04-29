Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts career summit [Image 3 of 3]

    Ramstein hosts career summit

    GERMANY

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Jamil Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, addresses the crowd at a career summit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2024. The summit hosted multiple speakers who spoke on the subject of joining the civilian workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    TAGS

    jobs
    Ramstein
    career summit

