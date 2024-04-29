Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Croation army conducts mil-to-mil APS-2 maintenance exchange with AFSBn-Africa in Italy [Image 1 of 2]

    Croation army conducts mil-to-mil APS-2 maintenance exchange with AFSBn-Africa in Italy

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Carlo Franchini, a supervisory logistics management specialist and an Italian local national employee with Army Field Support Battalion-Africa (far right), facilitates a tour of one of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 warehouses at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, for members of the Croatian army who were there April 16-20 as part of a bilateral military-to-military APS-2 maintenance exchange with AFSBn-Africa. (Photo by Maj. Duane Dumlao, AFSBn-Africa executive officer)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 02:08
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    This work, Croation army conducts mil-to-mil APS-2 maintenance exchange with AFSBn-Africa in Italy [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS

