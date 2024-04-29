Carlo Franchini, a supervisory logistics management specialist and an Italian local national employee with Army Field Support Battalion-Africa (far right), facilitates a tour of one of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 warehouses at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, for members of the Croatian army who were there April 16-20 as part of a bilateral military-to-military APS-2 maintenance exchange with AFSBn-Africa. (Photo by Maj. Duane Dumlao, AFSBn-Africa executive officer)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 02:08
|Photo ID:
|8371083
|VIRIN:
|240430-A-SM279-4321
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Croation army conducts mil-to-mil APS-2 maintenance exchange with AFSBn-Africa in Italy [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Croation army conducts mil-to-mil APS-2 maintenance exchange with AFSBn-Africa in Italy
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT