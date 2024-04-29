Carlo Franchini, a supervisory logistics management specialist and an Italian local national employee with Army Field Support Battalion-Africa (far right), facilitates a tour of one of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 warehouses at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, for members of the Croatian army who were there April 16-20 as part of a bilateral military-to-military APS-2 maintenance exchange with AFSBn-Africa. (Photo by Maj. Duane Dumlao, AFSBn-Africa executive officer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 02:08 Photo ID: 8371083 VIRIN: 240430-A-SM279-4321 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 1.16 MB Location: LIVORNO, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Croation army conducts mil-to-mil APS-2 maintenance exchange with AFSBn-Africa in Italy [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.