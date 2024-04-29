The senior enlisted leaders from Army Sustainment Command and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade conducted a site visit to the 405th AFSB's Logistics Readiness Center Poland in Poznan, Poland, April 26. Pictured here (center right in uniform), Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo and Command Sgt. Terrell Brisentine pose for a photo with members of LRC Poland at Camp Kościuszko.

LRC Poland is the newest of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB.



LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations.



When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Poland directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of V Corps and U.S. Army Garrison Poland. Learn more about LRC Poland at www.afsbeurope.army.mil/Logistics-Readiness-Centers/LRC-Poland (Photo courtesy of John Zierow, USAG Poland PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 00:37 Photo ID: 8371025 VIRIN: 240429-A-SM279-2657 Resolution: 5044x2956 Size: 3.72 MB Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Top enlisted leaders from ASC, 405th AFSB visit LRC in Poland, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.