Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top enlisted leaders from ASC, 405th AFSB visit LRC in Poland

    Top enlisted leaders from ASC, 405th AFSB visit LRC in Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The senior enlisted leaders from Army Sustainment Command and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade conducted a site visit to the 405th AFSB's Logistics Readiness Center Poland in Poznan, Poland, April 26. Pictured here (center right in uniform), Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo and Command Sgt. Terrell Brisentine pose for a photo with members of LRC Poland at Camp Kościuszko.
    LRC Poland is the newest of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB.

    LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations.

    When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Poland directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of V Corps and U.S. Army Garrison Poland. Learn more about LRC Poland at www.afsbeurope.army.mil/Logistics-Readiness-Centers/LRC-Poland (Photo courtesy of John Zierow, USAG Poland PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 00:37
    Photo ID: 8371025
    VIRIN: 240429-A-SM279-2657
    Resolution: 5044x2956
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top enlisted leaders from ASC, 405th AFSB visit LRC in Poland, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    LogisticsReadinessCenter
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT