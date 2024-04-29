Lying in Honor Ceremony for Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr.

The family of Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr., the last living Korean War Medal of Honor recipient, attends a lying in honor ceremony in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, April 29, 2024. Puckett, a U.S. Army veteran passed away April 8, 2024, at the age of 97. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

