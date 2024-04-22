Hospital Corpsman Third Class Miguel Rodriguez will depart Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point in Summer, 2024 to attend the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island. Rodriguez served aboard the clinic as an Advanced Radiology Technologist and led the facility’s Radiology Department’s daily operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 09:17
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
Cherry Point Sailor to Depart, Begin Journey to Commissioning as an Officer
