    Cherry Point Sailor to Depart, Begin Journey to Commissioning as an Officer [Image 2 of 2]

    Cherry Point Sailor to Depart, Begin Journey to Commissioning as an Officer

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Miguel Rodriguez will depart Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point in Summer, 2024 to attend the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island. Rodriguez served aboard the clinic as an Advanced Radiology Technologist and led the facility’s Radiology Department’s daily operations.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 09:17
    Photo ID: 8368765
    VIRIN: 240424-O-KJ310-4905
    Resolution: 3550x2367
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Sailor to Depart, Begin Journey to Commissioning as an Officer [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

