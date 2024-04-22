Coast Guard crewmembers in a small boat from the Cutter VIGOROUS interact with Haitian sailors of a makeshift sloop off the northern coast of Haiti. The crew is deployed in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry which aims to curb illegal immigration to the U.S. The VIGOROUS, a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter, is homeported at the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, in Virginia. The Reliance-class cutter eventually will be replaced by 360-foot Heritage-class offshore patrol cutters and 154-foot fast response cutters. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202413, "Patchwork sails," Daniel Coolbrith Jones, oil, 24 x 20 inches

