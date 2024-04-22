US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202413, "Patchwork sails," Daniel Coolbrith Jones [Image 2 of 2]
UNITED STATES
04.29.2024
Courtesy Photo
Coast Guard crewmembers in a small boat from the Cutter VIGOROUS interact with Haitian sailors of a makeshift sloop off the northern coast of Haiti. The crew is deployed in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry which aims to curb illegal immigration to the U.S. The VIGOROUS, a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter, is homeported at the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, in Virginia. The Reliance-class cutter eventually will be replaced by 360-foot Heritage-class offshore patrol cutters and 154-foot fast response cutters. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202413, "Patchwork sails," Daniel Coolbrith Jones, oil, 24 x 20 inches
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 08:53
|Photo ID:
|8368667
|VIRIN:
|240429-G-VR869-1013
|Resolution:
|2520x3000
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202413, "Patchwork sails," Daniel Coolbrith Jones
LEAVE A COMMENT