Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202413, "Patchwork sails," Daniel Coolbrith Jones [Image 2 of 2]

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202413, &quot;Patchwork sails,&quot; Daniel Coolbrith Jones

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Coast Guard crewmembers in a small boat from the Cutter VIGOROUS interact with Haitian sailors of a makeshift sloop off the northern coast of Haiti. The crew is deployed in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry which aims to curb illegal immigration to the U.S. The VIGOROUS, a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter, is homeported at the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, in Virginia. The Reliance-class cutter eventually will be replaced by 360-foot Heritage-class offshore patrol cutters and 154-foot fast response cutters. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202413, "Patchwork sails," Daniel Coolbrith Jones, oil, 24 x 20 inches

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 08:53
    Photo ID: 8368667
    VIRIN: 240429-G-VR869-1013
    Resolution: 2520x3000
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202412, &quot;Turned away,&quot; Kristin Hosbein
    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202413, &quot;Patchwork sails,&quot; Daniel Coolbrith Jones

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    migrants
    Haiti
    Vigorous
    COGAP artwork
    Operation Vigilant Sentry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT