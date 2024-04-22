Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Wing Leadership Conference [Image 4 of 4]

    2024 Wing Leadership Conference

    HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard (ANG), speaks during the chief breakout session at the 2024 Wing Leadership Conference in Henderson, Nevada, April 24 2024. Chiefs from across the 90 wings, 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia converged during WLC to collaborate ideas and provide input on critical matters affecting the future of the ANG amidst an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 09:14
    Photo ID: 8368658
    VIRIN: 240424-Z-BA110-1028
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: HENDERSON, NV, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    ANG
    National Guard

