U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard (ANG), speaks during the chief breakout session at the 2024 Wing Leadership Conference in Henderson, Nevada, April 24 2024. Chiefs from across the 90 wings, 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia converged during WLC to collaborate ideas and provide input on critical matters affecting the future of the ANG amidst an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 09:14 Photo ID: 8368658 VIRIN: 240424-Z-BA110-1028 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.49 MB Location: HENDERSON, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Wing Leadership Conference [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Chelcee Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.