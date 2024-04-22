Awards Presented During Month Of The Military Child

On April 25, as part of Month of the Military Child, Middletown Public Schools Committee presented Installation Commanding Officer Capt. Henry Roenke with a proclamation from the state of Rhode Island recognizing the occasion and the resilience and commitment military children make in supporting their military family members. Following the presentation, Roenke presented Rosemarie Kraeger, schools superintendent, with a flag and certificate to recognize her decades of services and advocacy for military children and families as an educator. The presentation was made in advance of Kraeger's pending retirement as superintendent following 26 years of service. Middletown is the largest community of military students in the state.

