NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 25, 2024) Aviation Ordinanceman 1st Class Shaquan Granville, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Advanced Leadership Development Course Certificate of Completion from Master Chief Master-at-Arms Dionisio Caronan, acting command master chief, NSA Souda Bay on April 26, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 02:31 Photo ID: 8368308 VIRIN: 240425-N-EM691-1035 Resolution: 5236x3491 Size: 1021.35 KB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Teams Souda’s Newest ALDC Graduates April 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.