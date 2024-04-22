Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teams Souda’s Newest ALDC Graduates April 2024 [Image 11 of 16]

    Teams Souda’s Newest ALDC Graduates April 2024

    GREECE

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 25, 2024) Aviation Ordinanceman 1st Class Shaquan Granville, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Advanced Leadership Development Course Certificate of Completion from Master Chief Master-at-Arms Dionisio Caronan, acting command master chief, NSA Souda Bay on April 26, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 02:31
    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

