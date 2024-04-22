Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Naturalization Ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    CFAS Naturalization Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Lt. Thejasa Jayachandran poses for a photo with Seaman Recruit Andy Hernandez Santana, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) April 29, 2024. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 23:55
    Photo ID: 8368223
    VIRIN: 240429-N-II719-1013
    Resolution: 5513x3675
    Size: 9.68 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Naturalization Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Naturalization Ceremony
    CFAS Naturalization Ceremony
    CFAS Naturalization Ceremony
    CFAS Naturalization Ceremony
    CFAS Naturalization Ceremony
    CFAS Naturalization Ceremony
    CFAS Naturalization Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    naturalization
    CFAS
    citizenship
    USA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT