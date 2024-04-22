NAF Atsugi Hosts Spring Camporee

ATSUGI, Japan (April 27, 2024) - Scouts from various Boy Scouts of America troops from across Japan compete in skills challenges during their annual Spring Camporee at the Ranger Recreation Complex onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. This year's two night campout hosted 11 different troops with over 70 Scouts and 20 adult volunteers. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

