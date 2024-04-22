Two million pounds of wreckage-clearing power

The Chesapeake 1000 floating crane was paired Sunday with the HSWC500-1000 hydraulic claw for the job of clearing the remaining 50,000 tons of estimated wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery site. The “Chessy” and newly-arrived wreckage grab both have a whopping two-million-pound lift capacity.
