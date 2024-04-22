Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two million pounds of wreckage-clearing power [Image 5 of 5]

    Two million pounds of wreckage-clearing power

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2024

    Photo by Bobby Petty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    The Chesapeake 1000 floating crane was paired Sunday with the HSWC500-1000 hydraulic claw for the job of clearing the remaining 50,000 tons of estimated wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery site. The “Chessy” and newly-arrived wreckage grab both have a whopping two-million-pound lift capacity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 18:17
    Photo ID: 8367930
    VIRIN: 240428-A-QH057-1005
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two million pounds of wreckage-clearing power [Image 5 of 5], by Bobby Petty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two million pounds of wreckage-clearing power
    Two million pounds of wreckage-clearing power
    Two million pounds of wreckage-clearing power
    Two million pounds of wreckage-clearing power
    Two million pounds of wreckage-clearing power

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Key Bridge Recovery 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT