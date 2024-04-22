Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Key Bridge Response crews prepare bridge wreckage for removal [Image 5 of 5]

    Key Bridge Response crews prepare bridge wreckage for removal

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Himes 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Key Bridge Response crews prepare a section of span 19 from the Key Bridge wreckage for removal from the Patapsco River on April 26, 2024. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (Key Bridge Response photo by Petty Officer First Class Michael Himes)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 13:10
    Photo ID: 8367780
    VIRIN: 240426-G-SF967-8621
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 11.05 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Key Bridge Response 2024

