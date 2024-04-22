Key Bridge Response crews prepare bridge wreckage for removal

Key Bridge Response crews prepare a section of span 19 from the Key Bridge wreckage for removal from the Patapsco River on April 26, 2024. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (Key Bridge Response photo by Petty Officer First Class Michael Himes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 13:10 Photo ID: 8367780 VIRIN: 240426-G-SF967-8621 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 11.05 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN