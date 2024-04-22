Key Bridge Response crews prepare bridge wreckage for removal [Image 5 of 5]
BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES
04.25.2024
Key Bridge Response crews prepare a section of span 19 from the Key Bridge wreckage for removal from the Patapsco River on April 26, 2024. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (Key Bridge Response photo by Petty Officer First Class Michael Himes)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2024 13:10
|Photo ID:
|8367780
|VIRIN:
|240426-G-SF967-8621
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
