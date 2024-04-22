Coast Guard, partner agencies assist 8 after vessel runs aground near James Island [Image 1 of 2]
JAMES ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES
04.27.2024
Courtesy Photo
A Coast Guard Station Charleston boat crew and local partner agencies assist eight people after their 34-foot vessel ran aground on the Stono River near James Island, South Carolina, April 27, 2024. After arriving on scene and assessing the situation, the boat crew safely embarked and transported one injured passenger to EMS at Sol Legare Public Boat Landing for further medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Charleston)
Coast Guard, partner agencies assist 8 after vessel runs aground near James Island
