    Col. McGonegal Speaks at Press Conference [Image 1 of 2]

    Col. McGonegal Speaks at Press Conference

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Danyelle Lanford 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Tanya McGonegal, commander of Joint Task Force-Civil Support, speaks at a press conference during Vibrant Response 24 at Fort Carson, Colorado, on April 26, 2024. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Northern Command directed command post exercise. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North is Vibrant Response 24's executive agent responsible for ensuring the training focuses on a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) disaster scenario designed to validate U.S. Northern Command's CBRN Response Enterprise's ability to exercise short-notice and no-notice deployment of military forces at the request of civil authorities to save lives, alleviate human suffering, and mitigate property damage following a catastrophic CBRN event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danyelle Lanford)

    This work, Col. McGonegal Speaks at Press Conference [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Danyelle Lanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

