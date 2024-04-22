Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    February Striker of the Month

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airman 1st Class Reese Woods, 2nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, receives a Striker of the Month plaque from Col. Erick Lord, 2nd Bomb Wing deputy commander, April 25, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The Striker of the Month is a monthly award recognizing exceptional Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 12:58
    Photo ID: 8365783
    VIRIN: 240424-F-KW266-2057
    Resolution: 3878x2585
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, February Striker of the Month, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OSS
    Barksdale
    AFE
    2nd Bomb Wing
    SOTM
    Striker of the Month

