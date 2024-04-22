Airman 1st Class Reese Woods, 2nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, receives a Striker of the Month plaque from Col. Erick Lord, 2nd Bomb Wing deputy commander, April 25, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The Striker of the Month is a monthly award recognizing exceptional Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8365783
|VIRIN:
|240424-F-KW266-2057
|Resolution:
|3878x2585
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, February Striker of the Month, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT