February Striker of the Month

Airman 1st Class Reese Woods, 2nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, receives a Striker of the Month plaque from Col. Erick Lord, 2nd Bomb Wing deputy commander, April 25, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The Striker of the Month is a monthly award recognizing exceptional Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

