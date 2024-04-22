Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRC Attends Spring Research Festival 2024 [Image 8 of 8]

    NMRC Attends Spring Research Festival 2024

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    FREDERICK, Md. (April 24, 2024) A research poster, "Phylogenetic and Phenotypic Characterization of Burkholderia Pseudomallei Isolates from Ghana Reveals a Novel Sequence Type and Common Phenotypes," is displayed at the 2024 Spring Research Festival. The poster, authored by researchers from Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), details work done by the command to examine a tropical pathogen present in Ghana. The command was represented at the festival by research posters, and a booth where attendees could learn about work underway at NMRC and the larger Navy Medicine Research & Development enterprise. NMRC conducts medical research, development, testing, evaluation and surveillance to optimize health, operational readiness and performance of Navy, Marine Corps and joint force personnel; delivering world-class, operationally relevant medical solutions to enhance warfighter readiness through research & development. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
