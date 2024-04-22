U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria's incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Duriel L. Mitchem and outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Tanya R. Boudreaux say goodbye to each other during a Change of Responsibility ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany April 28, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 08:49 Photo ID: 8365002 VIRIN: 240426-A-IC819-1076 Resolution: 7830x5220 Size: 31.48 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Change of Responsibility [Image 10 of 10], by Miriam Schraml, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.