    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Change of Responsibility [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Change of Responsibility

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Miriam Schraml 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria's incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Duriel L. Mitchem and outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Tanya R. Boudreaux say goodbye to each other during a Change of Responsibility ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany April 28, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 08:49
    Photo ID: 8365002
    VIRIN: 240426-A-IC819-1076
    Resolution: 7830x5220
    Size: 31.48 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    US Army
    7th ATC
    StrongerTogether
    MEDDAC-B

