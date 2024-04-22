U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria's incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Duriel L. Mitchem and outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Tanya R. Boudreaux say goodbye to each other during a Change of Responsibility ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany April 28, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8365002
|VIRIN:
|240426-A-IC819-1076
|Resolution:
|7830x5220
|Size:
|31.48 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Change of Responsibility [Image 10 of 10], by Miriam Schraml, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
