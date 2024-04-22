Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB SHARP team does their part to stop sexual assault, harassment

    405th AFSB SHARP team does their part to stop sexual assault, harassment

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program team, Master Sgt. Samara Burnett and Laiza Sboron (center, in the Instagram photo frame), did an amazing job planning and conducting events for the brigade during Sexual Harassment/Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, or SAAPM, helping to raise awareness and show support and solidarity to victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

    Pictured here, Burnett and Sboron show off their SHARP display in the 405th AFSB's headquarters with some of their teammates in support. To close out SAAPM, the final event planned by the brigade SHARP team is a SAAPM Luncheon and Island Folk Dance Team demonstration on NCO Field at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 30 at 11 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the event may be moved to a warehouse on the right after entering the Daenner Kaserne front gate and passing by the motor pool.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 06:48
    Photo ID: 8364745
    VIRIN: 240426-A-SM279-5393
    Resolution: 4028x2805
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB SHARP team does their part to stop sexual assault, harassment, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    USArmy
    SAAPM
    StrongerTogether
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT