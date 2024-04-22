The 405th Army Field Support Brigade's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program team, Master Sgt. Samara Burnett and Laiza Sboron (center, in the Instagram photo frame), did an amazing job planning and conducting events for the brigade during Sexual Harassment/Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, or SAAPM, helping to raise awareness and show support and solidarity to victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment.



Pictured here, Burnett and Sboron show off their SHARP display in the 405th AFSB's headquarters with some of their teammates in support. To close out SAAPM, the final event planned by the brigade SHARP team is a SAAPM Luncheon and Island Folk Dance Team demonstration on NCO Field at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 30 at 11 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the event may be moved to a warehouse on the right after entering the Daenner Kaserne front gate and passing by the motor pool.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 06:48 Photo ID: 8364745 VIRIN: 240426-A-SM279-5393 Resolution: 4028x2805 Size: 2.36 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 405th AFSB SHARP team does their part to stop sexual assault, harassment, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.