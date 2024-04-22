Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz, BASOPS Trans combine Denim Day with Spring Clean-up to raise awareness

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz, BASOPS Trans combine Denim Day with Spring Clean-up to raise awareness

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz and Base Support Operations Transportation Directorate in Kaiserslautern, Germany, combined their annual Spring Clean-up with Denim Day April 26 to show their support and solidarity for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment during Sexual Harassment/Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, or SAAPM. They held their Denim Day on April 26 instead of April 24 because of the 405th AFSB Assumption of Command Ceremony that day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 06:16
    Photo ID: 8364737
    VIRIN: 240426-A-SM279-8653
    Resolution: 3470x2222
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz, BASOPS Trans combine Denim Day with Spring Clean-up to raise awareness, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    USArmy
    SAAPM
    StrongerTogether
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT