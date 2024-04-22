The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz and Base Support Operations Transportation Directorate in Kaiserslautern, Germany, combined their annual Spring Clean-up with Denim Day April 26 to show their support and solidarity for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment during Sexual Harassment/Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, or SAAPM. They held their Denim Day on April 26 instead of April 24 because of the 405th AFSB Assumption of Command Ceremony that day.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 06:16
|Photo ID:
|8364737
|VIRIN:
|240426-A-SM279-8653
|Resolution:
|3470x2222
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz, BASOPS Trans combine Denim Day with Spring Clean-up to raise awareness, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
