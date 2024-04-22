The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz and Base Support Operations Transportation Directorate in Kaiserslautern, Germany, combined their annual Spring Clean-up with Denim Day April 26 to show their support and solidarity for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment during Sexual Harassment/Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, or SAAPM. They held their Denim Day on April 26 instead of April 24 because of the 405th AFSB Assumption of Command Ceremony that day.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 06:16 Photo ID: 8364737 VIRIN: 240426-A-SM279-8653 Resolution: 3470x2222 Size: 2.77 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz, BASOPS Trans combine Denim Day with Spring Clean-up to raise awareness, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.