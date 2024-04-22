Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BASOPS Maintenance supports Denim Day, brings awareness to SAAPM

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The team from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Base Support Operations Maintenance Directorate in Grafenwöhr, Germany, joined U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, the Army and the world April 24 to show their support and solidarity for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment on Denim Day during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, or SAAPM.

