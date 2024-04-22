BASOPS Maintenance supports Denim Day, brings awareness to SAAPM

The team from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Base Support Operations Maintenance Directorate in Grafenwöhr, Germany, joined U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, the Army and the world April 24 to show their support and solidarity for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment on Denim Day during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, or SAAPM.

