Firemen aboard Coast Guard Cutter Sea Otter Fight Oceanside Pier Fire in San Diego

Coast Guard members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sea Otter fight a fire at the end of the Oceanside Pier in California on Thursday afternoon, April 25, 2024. Smoke and flames engulf what was once the Ruby's Diner as fire crews work diligently to control the blaze, employing firefighting tactics to save the historic pier. Official U.S. Coast Guard Photo.

