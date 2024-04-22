Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firemen aboard Coast Guard Cutter Sea Otter Fight Oceanside Pier Fire in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Coast Guard members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sea Otter fight a fire at the end of the Oceanside Pier in California on Thursday afternoon, April 25, 2024. Smoke and flames engulf what was once the Ruby's Diner as fire crews work diligently to control the blaze, employing firefighting tactics to save the historic pier. Official U.S. Coast Guard Photo.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 22:12
    Photo ID: 8364301
    VIRIN: 240425-G-EK967-5496
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 259.34 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    San Diego
    USCG
    Fire Fighting
    USCGC Sea Otter (WPB-87362)

