Balikatan 24: Counter Small UAS Subject Matter Expert Exchange

Japan Air Self-Defense-Force service members observe a counter small Unmanned Aerial System subject matter expert exchange during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Angeles, Philippines, April 23, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

