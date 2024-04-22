Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Counter Small UAS Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 2 of 4]

    Balikatan 24: Counter Small UAS Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    ANGELES, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Japan Air Self-Defense-Force service members observe a counter small Unmanned Aerial System subject matter expert exchange during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Angeles, Philippines, April 23, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 22:14
    Photo ID: 8364291
    VIRIN: 240422-M-TK732-1070
    Resolution: 7518x5014
    Size: 7.69 MB
    Location: ANGELES, US
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

