    General Introduction [Image 2 of 7]

    General Introduction

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by David Long 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Brig. Gen. Jefferson O'Donnell joins Master Sgt. Tonya Maranda Banks at an introduction to sitting volleyball, during the South Central CARE event in San Antonio, TX. This week, AFW2 hosted a group of Wounded Warriors and Caregivers to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery. Members of Team Air Force spent the week honing their skills in preparation for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games to be held in Orlando, Florida at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, 21-30 June.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 21:35
    Photo ID: 8364206
    VIRIN: 240424-F-NA897-1153
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Introduction [Image 7 of 7], by David Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    Resiliency
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2

