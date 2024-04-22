Air Force Wounded Warrior Mentor Tech. Sgt. Justin Wolfe retired talks with Senior Airman Shawn Stutson while fine tuning skills in sitting discus throw at Warrior Games Training. This week, AFW2 hosted a group of Wounded Warriors and Caregivers to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery. Members of Team Air Force spent the week honing their skills in preparation for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games to be held in Orlando, Florida at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, 21-30 June.
|04.23.2024
|04.25.2024 21:29
|8364194
|240423-F-NA897-1277
|6720x4480
|5.05 MB
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|6
|0
