240425-N-PC620-1126

SAN ANTONIO (April 25, 2024) — Lt. Cmdr. Andi Ingram, a chaplain, and Yeoman 2nd Class Rebecca Flores, both assigned to Navy Reserve Center San Antonio, display how to properly fold a flag during a demonstration of military funeral honors during Navy Day at the Alamo April 25, 2024. Navy Day at the Alamo is an annual Fiesta event, hosted by Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC)-Lackland, in which Navy units from around Joint Base San Antonio area demonstrate their mission set. NIOC Texas is responsible for executing information and cryptologic operations to help protect the nation, safeguard U.S. interests and preserve global influence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 18:54 Photo ID: 8363905 VIRIN: 240425-N-PC620-1126 Resolution: 6098x4356 Size: 1.89 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIOC Texas Sailors, regional units participate in Navy Day at the Alamo [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.