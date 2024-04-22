Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIOC Texas Sailors, regional units participate in Navy Day at the Alamo [Image 4 of 4]

    NIOC Texas Sailors, regional units participate in Navy Day at the Alamo

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lehman 

    Navy Information Operations Command Texas

    240425-N-PC620-1126
    SAN ANTONIO (April 25, 2024) — Lt. Cmdr. Andi Ingram, a chaplain, and Yeoman 2nd Class Rebecca Flores, both assigned to Navy Reserve Center San Antonio, display how to properly fold a flag during a demonstration of military funeral honors during Navy Day at the Alamo April 25, 2024. Navy Day at the Alamo is an annual Fiesta event, hosted by Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC)-Lackland, in which Navy units from around Joint Base San Antonio area demonstrate their mission set. NIOC Texas is responsible for executing information and cryptologic operations to help protect the nation, safeguard U.S. interests and preserve global influence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

    This work, NIOC Texas Sailors, regional units participate in Navy Day at the Alamo [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

