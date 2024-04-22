Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger talks with the installation workforce April 25, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during a quarterly town hall meeting. Messenger discussed a variety of issues and topics about the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 18:02
|Photo ID:
|8363835
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-OK556-4159
|Resolution:
|2497x1873
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Fort McCoy Garrison commander: High performing teams
