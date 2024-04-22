Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Surgeon General Visits Fairchild [Image 7 of 7]

    Air Force Surgeon General Visits Fairchild

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, chief of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force medical enlisted force, listens to a briefing during a base tour at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 12, 2024. During the visit, Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force and Kolczynski toured the Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Medical Clinic and various sections in the 92nd Medical Group facility to engage with Airmen and leaders. Miller advises the Secretary of the Air Force, the AF Chief of Staff, the USSF Chief of Space Operations and the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs on matters pertaining to the medical aspects of the air expeditionary force and the health of Airmen and Guardians. Kolczynski is the personal advisor to the Air and Space Force Surgeon General on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale and proper utilization and progression for the 34,000 total force medical enlisted community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 17:51
    Photo ID: 8363820
    VIRIN: 240412-F-YI652-1293
    Resolution: 4496x2991
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Surgeon General Visits Fairchild [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Surgeon General Visits Fairchild
    Air Force Surgeon General Visits Fairchild
    Air Force Surgeon General Visits Fairchild
    Air Force Surgeon General Visits Fairchild
    Air Force Surgeon General Visits Fairchild
    Air Force Surgeon General Visits Fairchild
    Air Force Surgeon General Visits Fairchild

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Surgeon General
    Fairchild
    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    92nd Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT