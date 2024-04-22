Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ms. April Langwell visits MCLB Barstow [Image 1 of 2]

    Ms. April Langwell visits MCLB Barstow

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Ms. April Langwell, Communication Directorate for Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, CWO4 Wade Spradin, Visual Information Officer, Public Affairs, HQMC, and MGySgt. Antwaun Gibson, Enlisted COMSTRAT Occupational Field Sponsor, HQMC, joined Col. Gregory Pace, base commanding officer, Sgt. Maj. Daceus Miller, base Sergeant Major, Lt. Col. Arturo Manzanedo, base executive officer, and Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard for a tour of MCG stables at the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow on April 24, 2024. During the visit, Ms. Langwell was able to get up-close introductions with the horses and an in depth walk through of what MCG does on their day-to-day.

    Ms. April Langwell visits MCLB Barstow
    Ms. April Langwell visits MCLB Barstow

