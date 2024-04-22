Ms. April Langwell visits MCLB Barstow

Ms. April Langwell, Communication Directorate for Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, CWO4 Wade Spradin, Visual Information Officer, Public Affairs, HQMC, and MGySgt. Antwaun Gibson, Enlisted COMSTRAT Occupational Field Sponsor, HQMC, joined Col. Gregory Pace, base commanding officer, Sgt. Maj. Daceus Miller, base Sergeant Major, Lt. Col. Arturo Manzanedo, base executive officer, and Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard for a tour of MCG stables at the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow on April 24, 2024. During the visit, Ms. Langwell was able to get up-close introductions with the horses and an in depth walk through of what MCG does on their day-to-day.

