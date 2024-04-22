U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge

U.S. Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Christine Wormuth, joins U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and Chief of Engineers, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee S. Pinchasin, and representatives from the Unified Command for a site visit of the Francis Scott Key Bridge response effort on board the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Survey Vessel SPIES, April 24, 2024. An estimated 50,000 tons of concrete and steel collapsed into the Patapsco River from Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Dylan Burnell)

