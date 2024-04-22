Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge [Image 10 of 12]

    U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    U.S. Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Christine Wormuth, joins U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and Chief of Engineers, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee S. Pinchasin, and representatives from the Unified Command for a site visit of the Francis Scott Key Bridge response effort on board the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Survey Vessel SPIES, April 24, 2024. An estimated 50,000 tons of concrete and steel collapsed into the Patapsco River from Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Dylan Burnell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 11:58
    Photo ID: 8362740
    VIRIN: 240424-A-SL031-6056
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge [Image 12 of 12], by Dylan Burnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    U.S. Secretary of the Army and USACE Commanding General visit wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Army
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Key Bridge
    Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Dali

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT