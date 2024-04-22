944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Letters from Home, Military Vehicles, Food in the Field!

U.S. Air Force military children, of the 944th Fighter Wing, learn about military vehicles, receive letters from home, and eat a warm meal in the field among various other hands-on activities while experiencing a day in the life of their Reserve Citizen Airmen parents during Operation Reserve Kids at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 7, 2024. The event, hosted by 944th FW Military and Family Readiness, gave 85 children an opportunity to learn about what their parents experience when going through a deployment. “This truly was a Wing-wide event and I feel it brings us all together to celebrate our families and the amazing diverse mission of this Wing,” said Jessica Maldonado, Director of Military and Family Readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco)

