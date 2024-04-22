Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Letters from Home, Military Vehicles, Food in the Field! [Image 8 of 8]

    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Letters from Home, Military Vehicles, Food in the Field!

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force military children, of the 944th Fighter Wing, learn about military vehicles, receive letters from home, and eat a warm meal in the field among various other hands-on activities while experiencing a day in the life of their Reserve Citizen Airmen parents during Operation Reserve Kids at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 7, 2024. The event, hosted by 944th FW Military and Family Readiness, gave 85 children an opportunity to learn about what their parents experience when going through a deployment. “This truly was a Wing-wide event and I feel it brings us all together to celebrate our families and the amazing diverse mission of this Wing,” said Jessica Maldonado, Director of Military and Family Readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 00:54
    Photo ID: 8361679
    VIRIN: 240407-F-AO111-1051
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.79 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Letters from Home, Military Vehicles, Food in the Field! [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Letters from Home, Military Vehicles, Food in the Field!
    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Letters from Home, Military Vehicles, Food in the Field!
    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Letters from Home, Military Vehicles, Food in the Field!
    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Letters from Home, Military Vehicles, Food in the Field!
    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Letters from Home, Military Vehicles, Food in the Field!
    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Letters from Home, Military Vehicles, Food in the Field!
    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Letters from Home, Military Vehicles, Food in the Field!
    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Letters from Home, Military Vehicles, Food in the Field!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    10th Air Force
    Operation Reserve Kids
    Military & Family Readiness
    Alexis Orozco

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT