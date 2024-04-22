Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 19:13 Photo ID: 8361276 VIRIN: 240424-A-AM516-5301 Resolution: 1280x853 Size: 240.41 KB Location: DENVER, CO, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lt.Gen. Izaguirre presentation at Quad A 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.