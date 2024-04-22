U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 190th Air Refueling Wing, and 131st Bomb Wings teamed up to conduct training for hot pit refueling of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers at Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, Topeka, Kansas, March 2, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Phoenix Lietch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 18:23 Photo ID: 8361204 VIRIN: 240302-Z-WU377-1074 Resolution: 1800x1198 Size: 992.8 KB Location: TOPEKA, KS, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hot Pit Refueling [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Phoenix Lietch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.