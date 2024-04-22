U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 190th Air Refueling Wing, and 131st Bomb Wings teamed up to conduct training for hot pit refueling of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers at Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, Topeka, Kansas, March 2, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Phoenix Lietch)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 18:23
|Photo ID:
|8361204
|VIRIN:
|240302-Z-WU377-1074
|Resolution:
|1800x1198
|Size:
|992.8 KB
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KS, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Hometown:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hot Pit Refueling [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Phoenix Lietch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT