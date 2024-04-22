Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hot Pit Refueling

    Hot Pit Refueling

    TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Phoenix Lietch 

    131st Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 190th Air Refueling Wing, and 131st Bomb Wings teamed up to conduct training for hot pit refueling of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers at Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, Topeka, Kansas, March 2, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Phoenix Lietch)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024
    Location: TOPEKA, KS, US
    Missouri Air National Guard
    131st Bomb Wing
    190th Air Refueling Wing
    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber

