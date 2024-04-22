U.S. Air Force military children, of the 944th Fighter Wing, receive a mission brief and their marching orders before embarking into a day in the life of their Reserve Citizen Airmen parents during Operation Reserve Kids at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 7, 2024. The event, hosted for 85 children by 944th FW Military and Family Readiness, was designed to simulate a deployment experience for the children, including swearing them in and exposing them to various military activities such as getting issued gear, living in a deployed environment, loading weapons onto aircraft, dog handling, explosive ordinance disposal, and being welcomed home. “Your mission today is to have fun and to defend America,” said Col. Todd Riddle, 944th FW Commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 17:31 Photo ID: 8361099 VIRIN: 240407-F-AO111-1015 Resolution: 6599x4399 Size: 13.14 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Mission Brief and Marching Orders [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.