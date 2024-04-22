Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Mission Brief and Marching Orders [Image 5 of 5]

    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Mission Brief and Marching Orders

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force military children, of the 944th Fighter Wing, receive a mission brief and their marching orders before embarking into a day in the life of their Reserve Citizen Airmen parents during Operation Reserve Kids at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 7, 2024. The event, hosted for 85 children by 944th FW Military and Family Readiness, was designed to simulate a deployment experience for the children, including swearing them in and exposing them to various military activities such as getting issued gear, living in a deployed environment, loading weapons onto aircraft, dog handling, explosive ordinance disposal, and being welcomed home. “Your mission today is to have fun and to defend America,” said Col. Todd Riddle, 944th FW Commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco)

