WAMC 2024 SAAPM proclamation signing

Womack Army Medical Center Commander Col. David R. Zinnante and the Command team signed the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation, reaffirming their commitment to creating a safe and respectful environment for all on April 24, 2024. April is Sexual Assault and Prevention Month. This year’s theme is “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.”

