    WAMC 2024 SAAPM proclamation signing [Image 3 of 3]

    WAMC 2024 SAAPM proclamation signing

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Womack Army Medical Center Commander Col. David R. Zinnante and the Command team signed the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation, reaffirming their commitment to creating a safe and respectful environment for all on April 24, 2024. April is Sexual Assault and Prevention Month. This year’s theme is “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.”

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 16:14
    Photo ID: 8360941
    VIRIN: 240424-O-EV225-9976
    Resolution: 4741x3066
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    WAMC
    SAAPM
    Fort Liberty

