Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Melissa Dalton stands with Poland Secretary of State Pawel Zalewski during a visit at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 23, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 10:17
|Photo ID:
|8359759
|VIRIN:
|240423-D-XI929-4002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.39 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PDUSD Policy meets with Poland Secretary of State [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
