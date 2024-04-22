Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PDUSD Policy meets with Poland Secretary of State

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Melissa Dalton stands with Poland Secretary of State Pawel Zalewski during a visit at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 23, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PDUSD Policy meets with Poland Secretary of State [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Pentagon

